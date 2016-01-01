See All Radiation Oncologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Roger Macklis, MD

Radiation Oncology
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, OH
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roger Macklis, MD

Dr. Roger Macklis, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Macklis works at Cleveland in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Macklis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-5576
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Lake Health/University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center Physicians
    9485 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 205-5755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radio-Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Paramount
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    About Dr. Roger Macklis, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457315103
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dana Farber Canc Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Joint Center Rad Therapy
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Macklis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macklis is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Macklis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Macklis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macklis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macklis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macklis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

