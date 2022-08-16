Dr. Roger Maxfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Maxfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roger Maxfield, MD
Dr. Roger Maxfield, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Maxfield's Office Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Over 15 years ago I was referred to Dr. MAXFIELD. I needed the best pulmonologist for my father who was in his 90s. My father’s was under the care of a NJ pulmonologist & his health was failing.Dr. Maxfield took a thorough medical history -sent my father down stairs for. CAT scan We came right back to the office -the doctor examined my dad, gave him breathing tests and reviewed The CAT scan.My father did not have a pulmonary problem but had a cardiac problem. My father lived many vital years thanks to Dr.Maxfield ‘s expert diagnosis & a good cardiologist. When my mother needed to see a pulmonologist we set up an appointment. On that very same day he sent her for tests which he reviewed. She did have a pulmonary diagnosis which he easily treated & she thrived well into her 90s.I referred many friends and their families .Unexpectedly,I became a patient when Before. parathyroid surgery I was diagnosed with thyroid and lung nodules. Im in the best of hands . Front office the Best-
About Dr. Roger Maxfield, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1073536405
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University|Medstar Georgetown University Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maxfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maxfield accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maxfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maxfield has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maxfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.