Overview

Dr. Roger Misasi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Doctors Hospital, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Misasi works at Headache and Pain Center in Leawood, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.