Dr. Roger Misasi, DO
Dr. Roger Misasi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Doctors Hospital, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Headache and Pain Center4901 College Blvd, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 386-3188
Headache and Pain Center8101 W 135th St Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 382-5264
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
DR.MISASI IS A VERY PROFESSIONAL PHYSICIAN.HE IS A PIONEER IN HIS FIELD.I KNOW THAT I AM IN THE BEST OF CARE WHEN UNDERGOING SURGERY,MED REFILLS ETC,ETC.ALSO I KNOW THAT I'M RECEIVING TOP NOTCH CARE.THIS INCLUDES THE NURSES,FRONT DESK PERSONEL,TO THE ANESTHESIOLOGIST.THEY ARE SIMPLY THE BEST BY FAR.
About Dr. Roger Misasi, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1225063845
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
