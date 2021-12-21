Dr. Roger Miya, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Miya, DDS
Overview
Dr. Roger Miya, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Whittier, CA.
Dr. Miya works at
Locations
Roger C. Miya, D.D.S., Inc.16315 Whittier Blvd Ste 205, Whittier, CA 90603 Directions (949) 787-4389Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miya takes the time to explain the treatment plan to you . He puts you completely at ease . If you have any anxiety about going to a dentist he is wonderful. All of the assistants are also friendly and very caring about your comfort
About Dr. Roger Miya, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1164701397
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miya accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miya works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Miya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miya.
