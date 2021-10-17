Dr. Moushabek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roger Moushabek, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Moushabek, MD
Dr. Roger Moushabek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Moushabek's Office Locations
- 1 12408 Hesperia Rd Ste 23, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 245-4747
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moushabek?
Dr. Moushabek helped me with my neck pain in such an efficient manner it was gone after one day. He also provided on-the-spot relief for my knee pain. He is extremely knowledgeable and explains everything in great detail. He is very easy to communicate with.
About Dr. Roger Moushabek, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1073541157
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moushabek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moushabek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Moushabek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moushabek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moushabek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moushabek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.