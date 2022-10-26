Dr. Roger Murken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Murken, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roger Murken, MD
Dr. Roger Murken, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and OrthoColorado Hospital.
Dr. Murken's Office Locations
Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center1060 Plaza Dr Ste 200, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 233-1223
Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - Centennial14000 E Arapahoe Rd, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 233-1223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - Golden660 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 233-1223Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- OrthoColorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Murden was very thorough and candid regarding the procedural options I should consider. He informed me of the pros and cons of each surgical procedure and the recovery period of each. I feel comfortable under his care.
About Dr. Roger Murken, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952312092
Education & Certifications
- Balance Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Center
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- Univeristy Of Colorado Health Science Center
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
