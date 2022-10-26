See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Highlands Ranch, CO
Dr. Roger Murken, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (169)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roger Murken, MD

Dr. Roger Murken, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and OrthoColorado Hospital.

Dr. Murken works at Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center in Highlands Ranch, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO and Golden, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Murken's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center
    1060 Plaza Dr Ste 200, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 233-1223
  2. 2
    Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - Centennial
    14000 E Arapahoe Rd, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 233-1223
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - Golden
    660 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 233-1223
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • OrthoColorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis
Stress Fracture of Foot

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 169 ratings
    Patient Ratings (169)
    5 Star
    (151)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Dr Murden was very thorough and candid regarding the procedural options I should consider. He informed me of the pros and cons of each surgical procedure and the recovery period of each. I feel comfortable under his care.
    Todd Munson — Oct 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roger Murken, MD
    About Dr. Roger Murken, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Murken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murken has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murken has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    169 patients have reviewed Dr. Murken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

