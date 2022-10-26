Overview of Dr. Roger Murken, MD

Dr. Roger Murken, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and OrthoColorado Hospital.



Dr. Murken works at Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center in Highlands Ranch, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO and Golden, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.