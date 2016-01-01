Dr. Nacouzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roger Nacouzi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TRIESTE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Nacouzi Roger MD1235 KATHY ST, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 546-5675
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF TRIESTE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Nacouzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nacouzi speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nacouzi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nacouzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nacouzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nacouzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.