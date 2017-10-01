Dr. Roger Nathaniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Nathaniel, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Nathaniel, MD
Dr. Roger Nathaniel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Lenox Hill Hospital|New York State Psychiatric Institute
Dr. Nathaniel works at
Dr. Nathaniel's Office Locations
Internal Medicine135 CENTRAL PARK W, New York, NY 10023
Internal Medicine135 Central Park West, New York, NY 10023 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nathaniel is perhaps the best physician I have ever had in my entire life. He was caring, and always made me completely comfortable to talk about ANYTHING; with the added benefit that he then talked backlights with me about anything. I cannot say enough about how excellent a practintioner he is. The ONLY reason I had to move to a new Doctor is that I moved permanently to Florida. I can Highly recommend Dr. Nathaniel.
About Dr. Roger Nathaniel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1902993397
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital|New York State Psychiatric Institute
- Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathaniel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel works at
Dr. Nathaniel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathaniel.
