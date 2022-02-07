See All Ophthalmologists in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Roger Newsom, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Roger Newsom, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Roger Newsom, MD

Dr. Roger Newsom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They completed their fellowship with U Toronto

Dr. Newsom works at Tidewater Eye Centers in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Portsmouth, VA and Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Newsom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tidewater Eye Centers - Virginia Beach
    1788 Republic Rd Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 483-0400
  2. 2
    Colon Rectal Surgery of Tidewater PC
    3235 Academy Ave Ste 200, Portsmouth, VA 23703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 483-0400
  3. 3
    Tidewater Eye Center
    805 Battlefield Blvd N Ste 111, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 549-4848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Eyelid Surgery
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Eyelid Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Newsom?

    Feb 07, 2022
    Dr Newsom and his entire staff are amazing. I was afraid to let any stranger do cataract surgery on me. I have a close friend who had a terrible experience at another facility in town. Dr Newson did a "Perfect Job" on both of my eyes. He always takes time to explain things to me in terms I can understand. HE HAS GREAT BEDSIDE MANNER. I would recommend Dr Newsom to anyone seeking a kind, compassionate and brilliant surgeon. P.S - I can't thank his Appointment Scheduler Suzanne enough. She was incredible. Sincerely David Moore
    David Moore — Feb 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roger Newsom, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roger Newsom, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Newsom to family and friends

    Dr. Newsom's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Newsom

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roger Newsom, MD.

    About Dr. Roger Newsom, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134139975
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Toronto
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wake Forest U Eye Ctr-Bowman Gray Sch
    Residency
    Internship
    • Riverside Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Newsom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newsom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newsom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newsom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newsom has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newsom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Newsom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newsom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newsom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newsom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Roger Newsom, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.