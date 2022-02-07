Dr. Roger Newsom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newsom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Newsom, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Newsom, MD
Dr. Roger Newsom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They completed their fellowship with U Toronto
Dr. Newsom works at
Dr. Newsom's Office Locations
-
1
Tidewater Eye Centers - Virginia Beach1788 Republic Rd Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 483-0400
-
2
Colon Rectal Surgery of Tidewater PC3235 Academy Ave Ste 200, Portsmouth, VA 23703 Directions (757) 483-0400
-
3
Tidewater Eye Center805 Battlefield Blvd N Ste 111, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 549-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Newsom and his entire staff are amazing. I was afraid to let any stranger do cataract surgery on me. I have a close friend who had a terrible experience at another facility in town. Dr Newson did a "Perfect Job" on both of my eyes. He always takes time to explain things to me in terms I can understand. HE HAS GREAT BEDSIDE MANNER. I would recommend Dr Newsom to anyone seeking a kind, compassionate and brilliant surgeon. P.S - I can't thank his Appointment Scheduler Suzanne enough. She was incredible. Sincerely David Moore
About Dr. Roger Newsom, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1134139975
Education & Certifications
- U Toronto
- Wake Forest U Eye Ctr-Bowman Gray Sch
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
