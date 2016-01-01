Dr. Roger Nieman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Nieman, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Nieman, MD
Dr. Roger Nieman, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Nieman works at
Dr. Nieman's Office Locations
-
1
Associates in Infectious Disease1235 Old York Rd Ste 220, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nieman?
About Dr. Roger Nieman, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1871515528
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nieman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nieman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nieman works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.