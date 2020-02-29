Overview of Dr. Roger Novack, MD

Dr. Roger Novack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, California Hospital Medical Center, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Olympia Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Novack works at Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.