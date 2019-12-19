See All Plastic Surgeons in Easton, MD
Dr. Roger Orsini, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Easton, MD
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roger Orsini, MD

Dr. Roger Orsini, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.

Dr. Orsini works at SHORE AESTHETIC & RECONSTRUCTION in Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orsini's Office Locations

    505 Dutchmans Ln, Easton, MD 21601
    8737 Brooks Dr Ste 207, Easton, MD 21601

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Dec 19, 2019
    I go to Dr Orsini for my skin cancer checkups. I was not reassured by the quick, rushed through checkups at the high volume dermatology office. I have had skin cancer. Dr Orsini takes his time and is very thorough. He does not cut corners. Plus he is a nice guy. He still practices medicine the right way.
    About Dr. Roger Orsini, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124162961
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
