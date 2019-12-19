Dr. Orsini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roger Orsini, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Orsini, MD
Dr. Roger Orsini, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Orsini's Office Locations
Anne Arundel Medical Group-cardiology Specialists505 Dutchmans Ln, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-7703
- 2 8737 Brooks Dr Ste 207, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-7703
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I go to Dr Orsini for my skin cancer checkups. I was not reassured by the quick, rushed through checkups at the high volume dermatology office. I have had skin cancer. Dr Orsini takes his time and is very thorough. He does not cut corners. Plus he is a nice guy. He still practices medicine the right way.
About Dr. Roger Orsini, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
