Dr. Roger Owens, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Owens, MD
Dr. Roger Owens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Owens works at
Dr. Owens' Office Locations
-
1
Norton Orthopedic Institute4123 Dutchmans Ln Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 584-7525
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Owens. His office staff was great, and he was very caring and compassionate. My back issue was completely resolved with surgery and I was back at work and pain-free in a week!!
About Dr. Roger Owens, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1740328178
Education & Certifications
- Norton Leatherman Spine Center
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owens has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
