Overview of Dr. Roger Owens, MD

Dr. Roger Owens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Owens works at Norton Leatherman Spine Center in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.