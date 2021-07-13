Overview of Dr. Roger Palutsis, MD

Dr. Roger Palutsis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.



Dr. Palutsis works at Carnation Clinic in Alliance, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.