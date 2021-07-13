Dr. Roger Palutsis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palutsis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Palutsis, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Palutsis, MD
Dr. Roger Palutsis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.
Dr. Palutsis works at
Dr. Palutsis' Office Locations
-
1
The Carnation Clinic1401 S Arch Ave, Alliance, OH 44601 Directions (330) 821-0201
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palutsis?
Roger did both of my hips five years ago and I was back to work in thirteen weeks. I work on heavy construction equipment and still working at 65 years old. Amazing doctor. Would recommend him anytime. Thank you Doc
About Dr. Roger Palutsis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1619965449
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Sports Med Program
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- West Suburban Hosp
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palutsis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palutsis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palutsis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palutsis works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Palutsis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palutsis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palutsis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palutsis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.