Dr. Roger Palutsis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roger Palutsis, MD

Dr. Roger Palutsis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.

Dr. Palutsis works at Carnation Clinic in Alliance, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Palutsis' Office Locations

    The Carnation Clinic
    1401 S Arch Ave, Alliance, OH 44601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 821-0201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Alliance Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 13, 2021
    Roger did both of my hips five years ago and I was back to work in thirteen weeks. I work on heavy construction equipment and still working at 65 years old. Amazing doctor. Would recommend him anytime. Thank you Doc
    Pete Carpec — Jul 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Roger Palutsis, MD
    About Dr. Roger Palutsis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619965449
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hughston Sports Med Program
    Residency
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Internship
    • West Suburban Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Palutsis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palutsis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palutsis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palutsis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palutsis works at Carnation Clinic in Alliance, OH. View the full address on Dr. Palutsis’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Palutsis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palutsis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palutsis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palutsis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

