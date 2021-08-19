See All Dieticians And Nutritionists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Roger Piatek, MD

Nutrition
4.8 (273)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Roger Piatek, MD is a Nutritionist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Nutrition, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Piatek works at The Piatek Institute For Weight Loss in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Piatek Institute
    13421 Old Meridian St Ste 200, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 972-9730
    Monday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 273 ratings
    Patient Ratings (273)
    5 Star
    (236)
    4 Star
    (33)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Roger Piatek, MD

    Specialties
    • Nutrition
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902931926
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Vincent Hosp Hlthcare Ctr, Family Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

