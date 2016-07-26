Dr. Roger Pocze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pocze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Pocze, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Pocze, MD
Dr. Roger Pocze, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in N Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Pocze works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pocze's Office Locations
-
1
Hawthorn Medical Associates531 Faunce Corner Rd, N Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991Monday10:00am - 7:15pmTuesday11:30am - 7:15pmWednesday11:30am - 7:15pmThursday11:30am - 7:15pmFriday11:30am - 7:15pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pocze?
Dr. Pocze engages you, and is careful not to overload you with information, and supports therapeutic resolution, and considers surgery as a virtually last resort. He has a great demeanor and is available to you as your condition dictates. -Not many Doctors these days who take time and monitor as well as he does!
About Dr. Roger Pocze, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1972579969
Education & Certifications
- U Mo Med Ctr
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pocze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pocze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pocze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pocze works at
Dr. Pocze has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pocze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pocze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pocze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pocze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pocze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.