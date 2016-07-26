Overview of Dr. Roger Pocze, MD

Dr. Roger Pocze, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in N Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Pocze works at GERIATRIC OUTPATIENT CLINIC in N Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.