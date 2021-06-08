See All General Surgeons in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Roger Pons, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Roger Pons, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, Hialeah Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Pons works at TFPS 777 E 25 St Hialeah in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TFPS 777 E 25 St Hialeah
    777 E 25th St Ste 420, Hialeah, FL 33013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 696-0001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coral Gables Hospital
  • Hialeah Hospital
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 08, 2021
    I'd like to know If Dr.Pons accept the New Bright Care Plan to call you to an app in your Office. Thanks. Cecilia.M.Jardines.
    Cecilia M — Jun 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roger Pons, MD
    About Dr. Roger Pons, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548217383
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Grant Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Pons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pons accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pons works at TFPS 777 E 25 St Hialeah in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pons’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

