Overview of Dr. Roger Rodby, MD

Dr. Roger Rodby, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Rodby works at Edmund J. Lewis & Associates, S.C. in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Osteodystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.