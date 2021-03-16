See All Nephrologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Roger Rodby, MD

Nephrology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roger Rodby, MD

Dr. Roger Rodby, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Rodby works at Edmund J. Lewis & Associates, S.C. in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Osteodystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodby's Office Locations

    Circle Medical Management Inc
    1426 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Failure Management Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 16, 2021
    I've been a patient of Dr. Roger Rodby for over 14 years. He takes personal interest in my care and I am certain that is the same with all his patients. He is always well prepared during our appointments, listens intently, never rushed, well focused on my plan of treatment, helps me understand by eliminating the chaff from the wheat, always follows thru, even in areas that go well beyond his specialty consuming a lot of his valuable time to accommodate my concerns beyond his medical practice. I often tell him he is the best. He has guided me in selecting physicians in other specialties and coordinates with them to optimize my level of treatment. If there is such a thing as a medical quarterback, Dr.Rodby would be it. But unfortunately he can't be, so once again, he has helped me select a good internist to be that quarterback. I am blessed to have Dr. Roger Rodby as the premier member of my medical team.
    Vincent A. Porro — Mar 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Roger Rodby, MD
    About Dr. Roger Rodby, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043327927
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush-Presby-St Lukes
    Residency
    • UMDNJ-Rutgers
    Internship
    • UMDNJ-Rutgers
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Rodby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodby works at Edmund J. Lewis & Associates, S.C. in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rodby’s profile.

    Dr. Rodby has seen patients for Renal Osteodystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

