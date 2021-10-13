Overview of Dr. Roger Saldana, MD

Dr. Roger Saldana, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.



Dr. Saldana works at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Pinecrest, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Humerus Fracture and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.