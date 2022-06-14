Overview

Dr. Roger Samawi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Samawi works at Prohealth Partners in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.