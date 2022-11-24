Dr. Roger Sandelin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandelin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Sandelin, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Sandelin, MD
Dr. Roger Sandelin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sandelin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sandelin's Office Locations
-
1
Graves-Gilbert Clinic201 Park St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 288-6083Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandelin?
He’s my OB right now & honestly he’s the best to me. He listens and he cares, he’s a very great doctor if I have another baby I want him as my doctor again.
About Dr. Roger Sandelin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1588076509
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandelin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandelin works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandelin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandelin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandelin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandelin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.