Dr. Roger Satterthwaite, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roger Satterthwaite, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
City of Hope Pasadena630 S Raymond Ave Unit 220, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 218-9500
City of Hope Santa Clarita26357 McBean Pkwy Ste 150, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Directions (661) 799-1999
City of Hope Santa Clarita23823 Valencia Blvd Ste 130, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Directions (661) 799-1999
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
How was your appointment with Dr. Satterthwaite?
Great Doctor, I would highly recommend if you really have problems....this guy knows his stuff and he is a great surgeon. He took care of my right kidney ( robotically assisted) , I had a large mass...very satisfied with the outcome and results. Thanks!
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- City of Hope
- Los Angeles County/USC
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
