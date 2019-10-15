Overview of Dr. Roger Schoenfeld, DO

Dr. Roger Schoenfeld, DO is an Urology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Pittsburg, Cox Barton County Hospital, Freeman Hospital West, Mercy Hospital Joplin and Mercy Specialty Hospital Southeast Kansas.



Dr. Schoenfeld works at Midwest Urology Center, PC in Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.