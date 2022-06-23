Dr. Shea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roger Shea, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Shea, MD
Dr. Roger Shea, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shea's Office Locations
Roger Shea, MD5432 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 140, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 371-2244
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Routinely 60 minutes behind schedule. Things happen, but this seems to be the standard. Worth the wait, just plan accordingly.
About Dr. Roger Shea, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shea has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shea speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shea.
