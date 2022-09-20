Dr. Roger Siddoway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddoway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Siddoway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Siddoway, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University Tchg Hosps and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Siddoway works at
Locations
-
1
Utah Gastroenterology PC368 E Riverside Dr Ste A, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 673-1149
-
2
Utah Gastroenterology68 E Riverside Dr Ste A, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar City Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Siddoway has great experience in Esophageal Disorders and Gastrointestinal Disorders. This past week was my 4th experience with him at his office. Each time I waited 5 years to see him again, for cautionary reasons. His office is clean and I was treated with great respect from the moment I entered his office. His anesthetist was also excellent. I was given privacy and treated extremely well. I would recommend him highly!
About Dr. Roger Siddoway, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Amc|William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University Tchg Hosps
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddoway has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddoway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddoway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddoway works at
Dr. Siddoway has seen patients for Heartburn, Dysphagia and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddoway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siddoway speaks Italian.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddoway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddoway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddoway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddoway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.