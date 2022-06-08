Overview of Dr. Roger Sohn, MD

Dr. Roger Sohn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Sohn works at Roger C. Sohn, MD, Inc. in San Juan Capistrano, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.