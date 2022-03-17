Overview of Dr. Roger Spampata, DMD

Dr. Roger Spampata, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They completed their residency with Sinai Hospital



Dr. Spampata works at Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.