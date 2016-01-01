Dr. Roger Spott, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Spott, DDS
Overview
Dr. Roger Spott, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Dania Beach, FL.
Dr. Spott works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental1704 Stirling Rd, Dania Beach, FL 33004 Directions (754) 202-2974
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Roger Spott, DDS
- Endodontics
- English
- 1063452134
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.