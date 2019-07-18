Dr. Strair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roger Strair, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Strair, MD
Dr. Roger Strair, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Strair works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Strair's Office Locations
-
1
Rutgers- The Cancer Institute of New Jersey195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 214-6118Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strair?
I have not word to say, if you are looking for the trusted, educated and empathetic Dr. this is him, definitely he is the best
About Dr. Roger Strair, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1174625347
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strair works at
Dr. Strair has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Marginal Zone Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Strair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.