Dr. Roger Sullivan, MD
Dr. Roger Sullivan, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1090 Park West Blvd Ste 101, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 872-3015
Charleston Dermatology5401 Netherby Ln Ste 1202, North Charleston, SC 29420 Directions (843) 872-3015
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
One of our daughters has been a patient of Dr. Sullivan for about 3 years now. Dr. Sullivan always takes the time to thoroughly answer any questions and concerns. He is very knowledgeable, candid, and professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Sullivan.
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.