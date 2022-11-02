Overview of Dr. Roger Sung, MD

Dr. Roger Sung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, St. Thomas More Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Sung works at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.