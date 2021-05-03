See All Podiatrists in Forked River, NJ
Dr. Roger Taylor, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (18)
Map Pin Small Forked River, NJ
Overview of Dr. Roger Taylor, DPM

Dr. Roger Taylor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.

Dr. Taylor works at Foot & Ankle Centre in Forked River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Taylor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Centre
    59 Manchester Ave, Forked River, NJ 08731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 242-0007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 03, 2021
    Dr. Taylor is not only a world class podiatrist he a Humanitarian of the highest order. His skills as a physician are state of the art and his love and respect and empathy for his patients is an unsurpassed state of the heart. He is a gentle physician and a kindhearted gentle caring Person. I highly recommend this one of a kind podiatrist. Dr. Taylor is A credit to the medical profession. I recommend him without reservation. My experience today which was my second visit was so uplifting at a time when I have so many family members with medical issues. He is a beacon of light and I have been cured Medically and uplifted spirituality this day. He treated me as if I was an old friend. So caring!!
    Joy M. Del Grosso — May 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roger Taylor, DPM
    About Dr. Roger Taylor, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205827243
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Taylor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at Foot & Ankle Centre in Forked River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

