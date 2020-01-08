Overview of Dr. Roger Toma, MD

Dr. Roger Toma, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.



Dr. Toma works at Kewson and Toma Mds in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.