Dr. Roger Turbin, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Turbin, MD
Dr. Roger Turbin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny General Hospital
Dr. Turbin works at
Dr. Turbin's Office Locations
Rutgers Health Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2065
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My son was 8 years old when he was hit in the eye with a large tree branch. He had a fractured orbital, severed tear duct, and his upper eyelid was no longer connected to his lower eyelid. He was sent by ambulance to the hospital where Dr Turbin performed an over night surgery. Dr Turbin was in surgery with my son for 3-4 hours, making sure all the splinters were out of the gaping hole he had between his eyeball and orbital bone. He stitched the very deep hole next to his eye perfectly and put a tube in, to hold the tear duct together while it healed. 8 weeks later, the tube was removed. My son is now 17 years old and to this day his eye is perfect. He has 20/20 vision and his tear duct healed perfectly. You can’t even see the scar. I can’t thank Dr Turbin enough for the amount of time and patience he put into making sure my son received the best possible outcome. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Roger Turbin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- New York University Medical Center
- University of Utah School of Medicine (Salt Lake City)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turbin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turbin accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
