Dr. Roger Turbin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Roger Turbin, MD

Dr. Roger Turbin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny General Hospital

Dr. Turbin works at Rutgers Health Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Diplopia and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Turbin's Office Locations

    Rutgers Health Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 972-2065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cavernous Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
Cyclotropia Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Conditions Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Neoplastic Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orbital Tumor Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 02, 2022
    My son was 8 years old when he was hit in the eye with a large tree branch. He had a fractured orbital, severed tear duct, and his upper eyelid was no longer connected to his lower eyelid. He was sent by ambulance to the hospital where Dr Turbin performed an over night surgery. Dr Turbin was in surgery with my son for 3-4 hours, making sure all the splinters were out of the gaping hole he had between his eyeball and orbital bone. He stitched the very deep hole next to his eye perfectly and put a tube in, to hold the tear duct together while it healed. 8 weeks later, the tube was removed. My son is now 17 years old and to this day his eye is perfect. He has 20/20 vision and his tear duct healed perfectly. You can't even see the scar. I can't thank Dr Turbin enough for the amount of time and patience he put into making sure my son received the best possible outcome. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    Marissa — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. Roger Turbin, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English
    1710905161
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Allegheny General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    New York University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    University of Utah School of Medicine (Salt Lake City)
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Turbin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turbin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turbin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turbin works at Rutgers Health Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Turbin’s profile.

    Dr. Turbin has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Diplopia and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turbin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Turbin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turbin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turbin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turbin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

