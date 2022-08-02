Overview of Dr. Roger Turbin, MD

Dr. Roger Turbin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny General Hospital



Dr. Turbin works at Rutgers Health Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Diplopia and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.