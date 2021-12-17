Dr. Roger Velasquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Velasquez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.
Dr. Velasquez's Office Locations
American Surgery Centers12838 Vista Hvn, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 692-0218
- 2 6810 West Ave Ste A, San Antonio, TX 78213 Directions (210) 983-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Velasquez and his staff provide amazing care. he really takes the time to be with his patients and explains things in a manner that is easy for patients to understand. He takes care of both my parents, after a second opinion consul,t that save my father from having to go through an unnecessary and painful procedurre. The staff is friendly, inviting, and extremely competent. Highly reccomend him to anyone looking for an experienced ophthalmologist with a wonderful bedside manner.
About Dr. Roger Velasquez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U T Southwestern
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Rice U
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Velasquez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velasquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velasquez speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Velasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velasquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.