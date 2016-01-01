Dr. Vermilion accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roger Vermilion, MD
Dr. Roger Vermilion, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-6108Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Roger Vermilion, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1013956994
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Dr. Vermilion has seen patients for Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Ventricular Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vermilion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vermilion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vermilion.
