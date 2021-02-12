Dr. Roger Virgile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virgile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Virgile, MD
Dr. Roger Virgile, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Franklin, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upmc Northwest.
Northwest Eye Associates312 13th St, Franklin, PA 16323 Directions (814) 437-2444
- Upmc Northwest
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
I would definitely recommend Dr. Virgile to everyone. He removed cataracts from my husband and myself and now we can see perfectly. Everyone in his office is very kind and caring just like he is.
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Nassau University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Dr. Virgile has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virgile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virgile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virgile works at
Dr. Virgile has seen patients for Trichiasis, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virgile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Virgile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virgile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virgile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virgile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.