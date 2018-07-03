Dr. Vitko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roger Vitko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roger Vitko, MD
Dr. Roger Vitko, MD is an Urology Specialist in McAllen, TX.
Dr. Vitko works at
Dr. Vitko's Office Locations
Urology Associates of South Texas PA110 E Savannah Ave Bldg C101, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 686-8357
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Starr County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vitko took good care of my medical needs. He is not a doctor of too many words but he will listen and answer any question you may have. He is very direct and down to the point. Every visit I have had with him has been good. Every time he showed an interest in trying to resolve what my condition was. He found the the problem and recommended that I have surgery. I had the surgery that I needed to try to resolve my medical issue and he did a great job in taking care of me. I recommend him.
About Dr. Roger Vitko, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Paul Ramsey Hosp
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vitko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vitko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vitko works at
Dr. Vitko has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vitko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vitko speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitko. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.