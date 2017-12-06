Dr. Roger Walcott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walcott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Walcott, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Walcott, MD
Dr. Roger Walcott, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from SUNY @ Buffalo and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Walcott works at
Dr. Walcott's Office Locations
-
1
Trinity Medical Vascular & Endovascular4949 Harlem Rd Ste 302, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 837-2400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Trinity Medical Vascular & Endovascular2121 Main St Ste 316, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 837-2400Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walcott?
This was the best doctor visit ever. I was seen within minutes of my appointment time. The doctor took his time explaining each of the options for my treatment ( in terminology I could actually understand) and the pros and cons of each. Dr. Walcott has great bedside manner and I didn't feel rushed during the appointment. Also his staff was very kind, they took time help me navigate my insurance coverage.
About Dr. Roger Walcott, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1992962302
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- SUNY @ Buffalo
- Harvard
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walcott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walcott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walcott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walcott works at
Dr. Walcott has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walcott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Walcott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walcott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walcott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walcott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.