Overview

Dr. Roger Wint, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.



Dr. Wint works at Pennsylvania Heart and Vascular Group in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.