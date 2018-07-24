Dr. Roger Wolfsohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfsohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Wolfsohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roger Wolfsohn, MD
Dr. Roger Wolfsohn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Cape Town.
Dr. Wolfsohn works at
Dr. Wolfsohn's Office Locations
-
1
Roger Wolfsohn MD171 E 74th St Ste C2, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 744-7485
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolfsohn?
Dr. Wolfsohn has an empathy and genuine care for his patients, which I find critical when entrusting a doctor with your mental health. I appreciate Dr. Wolfsohn's kindness, candor, and clear expertise in the guidance that he gives - especially because he supports an approach that best suits a patient's given case.
About Dr. Roger Wolfsohn, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1093937005
Education & Certifications
- U Cape Town
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfsohn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfsohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfsohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfsohn works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfsohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfsohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfsohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfsohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.