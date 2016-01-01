Overview of Dr. Roger Wooden, MD

Dr. Roger Wooden, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED.



Dr. Wooden works at City Block Health in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.