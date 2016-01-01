Dr. Roger Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Woods, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Woods, MD
Dr. Roger Woods, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Woods' Office Locations
UCLA Medical Center Neurology5767 W Century Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 916-9970
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-1195
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roger Woods, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Wash Affil Hosps|Ulca
- Harvard Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Woods using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
