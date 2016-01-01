Overview

Dr. Roger Wu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Wu works at Union Gastroenterology Assocs in Elkton, MD with other offices in West Burlington, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Esophageal Ulcer and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.