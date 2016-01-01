Dr. Roger Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Wu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Locations
Union Specialty Practices137 W High St Ste 2B, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 398-8888
Great River Medical Center1221 S Gear Ave, West Burlington, IA 52655 Directions (570) 906-0763
Union Hospital106 Bow St, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 398-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roger Wu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1801088596
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Pittsburgh
- University Of Pittsburgh
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Esophageal Ulcer and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
