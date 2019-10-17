See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Rogerio Lobo, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rogerio Lobo, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Lobo works at ColumbiaDoctors - Columbus Circle in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - Columbus Circle
    5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    ColumbiaDoctors - 244 Westchester Avenue
    244 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization

Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rogerio Lobo, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578624466
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rogerio Lobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lobo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

