Dr. Rogerio Lobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rogerio Lobo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rogerio Lobo, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Lobo works at
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Columbus Circle5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 Directions
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors - 244 Westchester Avenue244 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lobo?
Dr Lobo is a wonderful doctor and helped me get through two surgeries and with my IVF treatment. I now have twin 9 year old boys
About Dr. Rogerio Lobo, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1578624466
Education & Certifications
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lobo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lobo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lobo works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.