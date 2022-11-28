Dr. Rogsbert Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rogsbert Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rogsbert Phillips, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Locations
Metro Surgical Associates550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1065, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (678) 418-3990
Metro Surgical Associates Inc5910 Hillandale Dr Ste 104, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (678) 418-3990
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Phillips for a little over a year because of my diagnosis of cancer and she is truly amazing. She formed my team of an oncologist, a radiologist, and a plastic surgeon on the first visit and she and her office set up all my visits and procedures. I just had to show up. She was the quarterback of my team. She explained everything that was going to happen and took the time to answer all my questions. She said that breast cancer medicine has come a long way and that I would be fine and get through this. She was absolutely right. My journey has been better than expected and not the horror stories that I've heard. I know that's because Dr. Phillips was my doctor and I would recommend her to anyone going through breast cancer.
About Dr. Rogsbert Phillips, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1912046707
Education & Certifications
- Emory Affil Hosps
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
