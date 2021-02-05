Overview of Dr. Rohail Asrar, MD

Dr. Rohail Asrar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.



Dr. Asrar works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.