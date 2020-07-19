Dr. Roham Moftakhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moftakhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roham Moftakhar, MD
Overview of Dr. Roham Moftakhar, MD
Dr. Roham Moftakhar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Moftakhar's Office Locations
-
1
Palmetto Health-USC Neurosurgery3 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 310, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-8323
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moftakhar did surgery on my mom on May 18,2020. We couldn't ask for a better surgeon. He is one of the most compassionate, personable doctors I have ever met. Not only is he extremely talented, he took his time and answered all of our questions. He even called to check on my mom a month later. My family could not be happier with the treatment he provided for my mom. Thank you Dr. Moftakhar. Sincerely, The Dhillon Family
About Dr. Roham Moftakhar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1184689515
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- University of Wisconsin, Madison
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- University Of California, Davis
- Neurosurgery
