Dr. Roham Moftakhar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Moftakhar works at Prisma Health in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Cerebral Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.