Neurosurgery
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roham Moftakhar, MD

Dr. Roham Moftakhar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Moftakhar works at Prisma Health in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Cerebral Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moftakhar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Health-USC Neurosurgery
    3 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 310, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 434-8323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subdural Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Cerebral Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jul 19, 2020
    Dr. Moftakhar did surgery on my mom on May 18,2020. We couldn't ask for a better surgeon. He is one of the most compassionate, personable doctors I have ever met. Not only is he extremely talented, he took his time and answered all of our questions. He even called to check on my mom a month later. My family could not be happier with the treatment he provided for my mom. Thank you Dr. Moftakhar. Sincerely, The Dhillon Family
    The Dhillon Family — Jul 19, 2020
    About Dr. Roham Moftakhar, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184689515
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    Internship
    • University of Wisconsin, Madison
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Davis
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
