Dr. Rohan Faria, MD
Overview of Dr. Rohan Faria, MD
Dr. Rohan Faria, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from Bangalore University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Oncology & Hematology Associates of West Broward7431 N University Dr Ste 110, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 892-5383Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Not only is Dr. Faria incredibly knowledgeable and talented, his compassion and bedside manner is unsurpassed. If you need to see an Oncologist-Hematologist he is the top Dr. in the country
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center &amp; Miami Heart Institute
- Bangalore University
Dr. Faria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faria accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faria has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Faria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faria.
