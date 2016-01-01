See All Cardiologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Rohan Goswami, MD

Cardiology
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Rohan Goswami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Goswami works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Transplant
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-7128
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Acute Kidney Failure
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Dehydration
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Gout
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Ultrasound, Renal
Acidosis
Alkalosis
Amyloidosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiomyopathy
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
End-Stage Renal Disease
Heart Disease
Heart Transplant
Hemodialysis
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Kidney Stones
Kidney Transplant
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Transplant
Lung Transplant
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Pancreas Transplant
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plasmapheresis
Potassium Deficiency
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Ultrasound, Kidney
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Rohan Goswami, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770870453
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

